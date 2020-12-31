Social media helps Texas Roadhouse construction continue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanks to the support in the Magic Valley Texas Roadhouse is set to open its doors in March.

The steakhouse chain was originally set to open in August before the pandemic delayed construction.

Social media posts that ended up going viral showed the chain’s CEO how badly the community wants the restaurant and ultimately pushed the construction forward.

Texas Roadhouse will begin hiring next week and plans on opening on March 1st.

“We can really thank the community already for getting us open in March, because it could’ve been much later,” says managing partner Matthew Lucklock. “It could’ve been much later in 2021. Just because of the overall excitement and energy people have for roadhouse is the reason it’s opening early.”

Anyone interested in applying can do so in person at their temporary offices next to Costa Vida or online. The restaurant is looking to hire about 200 people.

