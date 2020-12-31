Advertisement

Social media helps Texas Roadhouse construction continue

By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanks to the support in the Magic Valley Texas Roadhouse is set to open its doors in March.

The steakhouse chain was originally set to open in August before the pandemic delayed construction.

Social media posts that ended up going viral showed the chain’s CEO how badly the community wants the restaurant and ultimately pushed the construction forward.

Texas Roadhouse will begin hiring next week and plans on opening on March 1st.

“We can really thank the community already for getting us open in March, because it could’ve been much later,” says managing partner Matthew Lucklock. “It could’ve been much later in 2021. Just because of the overall excitement and energy people have for roadhouse is the reason it’s opening early.”

Anyone interested in applying can do so in person at their temporary offices next to Costa Vida or online. The restaurant is looking to hire about 200 people.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powers is facing a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Man facing felony charge after incident at Kimberly business Sunday
New Year's Eve downtown silo drop has been postponed until March.
Silo ball drop in downtown Twin Falls will not happen on New Year’s Eve
The Idaho $1,000,000 raffle for 2020 is in the books.
Winning Idaho $1 million raffle ticket sold in Jerome County
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Police say at 12:47 a.m. they found a man dead in the road with multiple stab wounds.
Nampa PD: Man dead after being stabbed multiple times, police make an arrest

Latest News

Idaho DHW unveils schedule for COVID vaccinations.
Idaho health officials unveil rough COVID-19 vaccination schedule
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church has last Farmers to Families food distribution. Riverence...
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church has last Farmers to Families food distribution
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,340 confirmed, probable cases, 10 new deaths
Mail delays impact Twin Falls residents. Utility bills came late for many with a December 10th...
Mail delays keep some Twin Falls residents from getting bills