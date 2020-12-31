Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, December 31, 2020

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today with some isolated snow showers around as a storm system continues to work its way through our area. In locations that do see some snow during the day today, new snow accumulation of a coating to an inch is possible. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and low teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning, especially in locations north of U.S. Route 30 and south of U.S. Route 20. It is also going to be chilly again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley.

Saturday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers around as a weak storm system passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Sunday and Monday in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday and Monday in the Magic Valley as a couple storm systems pass through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around on Tuesday as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some more scattered valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers around on Wednesday as yet another storm system passes through our area.

The temperatures on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2020 (NEW YEAR’S EVE)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: North to SW 5-15 mph. High: 28

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: SW to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 11

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2021 (NEW YEAR’S DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: East 5-10 mph. High: 27

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 16

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly during the morning. Warmer. High: 41 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the morning. High: 30 Low: 23

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers around. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times. Breezy. High: 44 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain and graupel may also mix in with this snow at times during the afternoon and evening. High: 34 Low: 22

MONDAY, JANUARY 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain showers around. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times. Breezy. High: 44 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around. High: 33 Low: 20

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. A little breezy. High: 30 Low: 16

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. High: 30

