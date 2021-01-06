Advertisement

1st group for Idaho vaccinations should be done this month

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be finished by the end of January.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be finished by the end of January.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that the timeline for the first round of vaccinations in the state depends on Idaho continuing to receive the vaccine from the federal government.

He also says it’s not clear what percentage of people in the first group will opt to get vaccinated.

Through Monday, more than 20,000 doses had been administered of the two-shot vaccine.

Little’s objective is to distribute the vaccine’s limited supply to preserve health care capacity and protect the most vulnerable.

About 143,000 Idaho residents have been infected and 1,459 have died.

