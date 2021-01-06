Advertisement

Minnesota woman, child found safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint

Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension has canceled an Amber Alert after a Minnesota man forced a woman and child into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday.

Authorities say the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a call of physical domestic assault at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Jafaria Listenbee, who is approximately 5′8″, 200 pounds and has short black hair, was seen wearing a red jacket.

Jafaria Listenbee, left, is being sought after reportedly kidnapping a female in northeast...
Jafaria Listenbee, left, is being sought after reportedly kidnapping a female in northeast Minneapolis Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

A news release from the Minnesota BCA states that Listenbee forced an adult female into a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander that was last seen in the area of 2001 Grant Street NE in Minneapolis at approximately 3:45 p.m. The vehicle’s license plate number is CCG372.

During the encounter with the adult female, Listenbee also reportedly forced a 2 to 3-year-old female child into the same vehicle.

The Minnesota BCA canceled the alert at 5:19 p.m. after saying the woman and child had been found safe.

It is currently unknown if Listenbee is in custody, although officials say his last known location was near Highway 36 and Interstate 35W in Roseville.

