Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center

Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away...
Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away from Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center on Tuesday. The image on the right shows what Johnson was wearing prior to walking away from the reentry center.(Idaho Department of Correction)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An inmate walked away from the Idaho Fall Community Reentry Center on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

Jeremiah Roland Johnson, was last seen on the reentry center’s security cameras at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. IDOC says Johnson was wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

Johnson, 33, is white with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a fair complexion.

Johnson’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Oneida County and eluding a peace officer in Kootenai County.

IDOC seeks walkaway from Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center Jan. 6, 2021 -- The Idaho Department of Correction is...

Posted by Idaho Department of Correction on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Johnson was scheduled to be eligible for parole on May 3, 2022. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on May 2, 2025.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call 911.

