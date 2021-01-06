Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An inmate walked away from the Idaho Fall Community Reentry Center on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

Jeremiah Roland Johnson, was last seen on the reentry center’s security cameras at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. IDOC says Johnson was wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

Johnson, 33, is white with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a fair complexion.

Johnson’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Oneida County and eluding a peace officer in Kootenai County.

Johnson was scheduled to be eligible for parole on May 3, 2022. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on May 2, 2025.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call 911.

