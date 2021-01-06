Advertisement

Judge reschedules Vallow trial due to COVID

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that...
Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure. (Dennis FujimotoThe Garden Island via AP, Pool)(KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM MST
(KMVT/KSVT) — In a remote court hearing on Monday via Zoom, Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard rescheduled Lori Vallow’s jury trial for her three misdemeanors to Aug. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her trial in Madison County for resisting/obstructing officers, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court was initially set for Jan. 25.

As previously reported, the child desertion charges against her were dismissed once the remains of her kids J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found on her husband Chad Daybell’s property in June.

The joint trial for Vallow and Daybell is still scheduled for July 12 regarding felony charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence.

Chad Daybell is slated to appear in court Wednesday. KMVT will be following this story. Check back for updates.

