Judge reschedules Vallow trial due to COVID

(KMVT/KSVT) — In a remote court hearing on Monday via Zoom, Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard rescheduled Lori Vallow’s jury trial for her three misdemeanors to Aug. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her trial in Madison County for resisting/obstructing officers, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court was initially set for Jan. 25.

As previously reported, the child desertion charges against her were dismissed once the remains of her kids J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found on her husband Chad Daybell’s property in June.

The joint trial for Vallow and Daybell is still scheduled for July 12 regarding felony charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence.

Chad Daybell is slated to appear in court Wednesday. KMVT will be following this story. Check back for updates.

