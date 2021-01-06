Advertisement

Kimberly volleyball player signs with CSI

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:03 AM MST
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team is getting ready to begin the season, but they’re always looking ahead to the future.

One of their newest commits hails from Kimberly High School in Emma Jensen. She signed Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends.

The senior helped the Bulldogs take home the second place trophy this past fall at the 3A state championships.

Jensen plays for Magic Valley Ridge, a local club team and grew up going to CSI camps.

She also made the SCIC all-conference first team.

While she wasn’t certain if collegiate volleyball was in her future, she’s glad she gets to play for a national powerhouse like CSI.

“I went and practiced with them once and they’re pretty good so, I’m excited to watch them and get to play with some of them, it’s big, it’s a big deal for me so yeah, I’m stoked,” Jensen explained.

Former Kimberly volleyball coach Lawrence Pfefferle added, “just develop those skills and have her become a really good volleyball player. She’s a good volleyball player now, but she’s going to be a lot better volleyball player in just a couple of years.”

The reigning SCIC Coach of the Year, Pfefferle retired followed the season, as he and his wife are moving to Meridian. Pfefferle also coached basketball and softball as well.

