Residents in Blaine County start cleaning up after winter storm

“The county had done an amazing job of plowing”
By Max Mueller
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents in Blaine County were busy clearing the snow after Monday’s winter storm rolled through.

Some cities in Blaine County received more than 6 inches of snow from the storm on Monday.

Plows went out Monday and worked through the night to make sure roads are clear after the heavy snow.

For some, the snow couldn’t stop them from getting out and enjoying the outdoors despite the conditions.

“My husband skied yesterday during the blizzard,” said Colleen Reali. “That’s like his favorite time to ski is when it’s snowing. I’m more of a wimp, I like the sunny days. You know that people are going to stay home, so that is the time to ski.”

Road conditions were a concern for those who had to drive, but the work by county plows ended up making the difference.

“I was scared yesterday,” said Cathy Reinheimer. “I had to go to work at about 1 p.m. and I had to drive south of Hailey and the county had done an amazing job of plowing. So, they were totally ready for this storm.”

The snow have also made avalanche conditions more dangerous and a warning lasts through Wednesday morning.

