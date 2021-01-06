Smith, Brogan D.

PAUL—On January 3, 2021, Brogan D. Smith, 18 years old, left us all with broken hearts to be with his Heavenly Father. Brogan passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Brogan was born on July 22, 2002, in Burley, Idaho, to Jeremy D. Smith and Amber Dawn Smith (King). He was often referred to by his family as Brogee. Brogan was the third of nine children in the family. He had six brothers and two sisters all of which he adored: Kade, Stran (Becca), Hazen, Payten, Weston, Ainzley, Coltin, and Timberlynn Smith, all of Paul, Idaho. Brogan grew up in a home full of hugs, love, and laughter. He loved to poke fun at his brothers and sisters and loved to scare them and his mother with his favorite, scary monkey mask.

Brogan went to Paul Elementary, West Minico Middle School, Minico High School and then graduated from Mount Harrison High School in 2020. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, boating, hanging out with his friends and playing video games, shooting guns with his Papa, and farming with his dad and “Gumpa”, Grandpa Dennis. Brogan had finally found his calling in life; he had grown to love farming with his grandfather and had decided that this is what he wanted to do. Brogan loved all aspects of farming. He loved the time spent with his family while working the ground and seeing how you could take something from a seed to harvest. Brogan loved tractor work and loved driving truck. Brogan was known for tearing stuff apart just to see how it worked and then would put it back together. He will be missed for his kind, helpful and loving spirit.

Brogan is survived by his parents, Jeremy and Amber Smith of Paul Idaho; his siblings; his grandpa, Joseph King of Paul, Idaho; his “Nana”, Carol Cole of Paul Idaho; his “Gumpa” Dennis Smith; his “Grandma Leah”, Leah Smith of Rupert, Idaho; and his great-grandma, Birdine Schmidt of Paul, Idaho. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brogan was welcomed home by his Aunt Stephy, Stephanie Eads (King); his “Papa”, Stan Cole; great-grandfather, Norman Lee Bagnall; great-grandmother, Carol Bagnall; great-grandfather, Bill Schmidt; great-grandmother, Margorie King; great-grandfather, Kenneth King; great-grandmother, Denise Smith; great-grandfather, Charles Smith; great-great- grandmother, Velva Moller; and great-great-grandfather, William (Bill) Moller. Brogan will be loved and missed by all. He has left a void that will never be filled.

Go Big or Go Home, you have lived Big and now you have been called home. Love you Son.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and funeral service.