Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Wednesday, January 06, 2021

A weak cold front is expected to move through Southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it should not bring drastic changes to the region.

There will be some shower activity within the area during the overnight hours, in which the Wood River Valley has the best chance of precipitation. I really do not anticipate much in the way of accumulating snowfall from this given event, as the Wood River Valley will be lucky to get an inch of snow out of this. Of course, with the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region typically seeing less precipitation as it is, there really is not expected to be any accumulate snow or rain in those regions. A lingering snow and/or rain shower or two could hang around as the day does continue on, but most towns and cities should stay dry.

There will not be much of a temperature drop into Thursday, as slightly above average numbers are still expected. It should not be all that breezy of a day either, so no real issues are expected!

Yet another disturbance is expected to swing through Southern Idaho late Friday night into Saturday morning, and this system will have slightly more moisture within it. I still really do not anticipate anything too crazy as far as significant snow accumulations go, but there could be some minor snow accumulations (meaning generally less than 3″). Chances are that most of the precipitation for Saturday will be gone by approximately the Noon hour. Of course, things can and will change, but there is some pretty high confidence within this.

Quieter weather conditions are expected to be back in Southern Idaho for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures look to be near average to start off that given part of the forecast, but will start to climb a little bit by the middle of the week. The next cold front may swing itself through Southern Idaho on Wednesday, but that is also a week away!

Enjoy the above average temps that will be around on Thursday! It isn’t like the rest of the forecast will be THAT much colder, but we will go from slightly above average to slightly below average.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (January 6, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers possible. Less than an inch of snow is expected, if even a coating of snow. Low: 29. Winds: Northeast to Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers around. Less than 2″ of snow is expected to fall. Low: 18. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY (January 7th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning hours. High: 41. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated snow showers around. High: 32. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 25. Winds: Southeast to East 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 16. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY (January 8th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain and/or snow showers, especially during the PM hours. High: 39. Low: 27. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers around, especially during the PM hours. High: 30. Low: 14.

SATURDAY (January 9th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain and/or snow showers around, especially during the morning. High: 36. Low: 20. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers around, especially during the morning. High: 28. Low: 9.

SUNDAY (January 10th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 35. Low: 17. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 26. Low: 11.

MONDAY (January 11th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 36. Low: 19. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 27. Low: 13.

TUESDAY (January 12th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 43. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a snow shower. High: 33.

