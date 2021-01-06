Trump supporters attend ‘Stop the Steal’ at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI/CBS2) — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Idaho statehouse Wednesday morning for a “Stop the Steal” rally in Boise.

Where the scene was quite different from that in the nation’s Capitol.

Rally goers voiced their support for President Trump and his claims of election fraud. One of the rally organizers said she hopes the Republican party objects the election results.

“The joint session is meeting today at the capital,” said Trina Westberg, co-organizer MAGA Girl Idaho chapter. “And we expect the Republican party, the conservative Republican party to do the right thing today, which is join Ted Cruz there is about a hundred now, senators and congressman that are going to object.”

The rally featured multiple speakers. The crowd also joined together to pray, say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem.

Ralliers said they think it’s important to make their voices heard.

“We believe in freedom and liberty and doing the right thing and standing up for fair and free elections,” said Joel and Kerry Figart, rally attenders. “And we love our president (husband says yes we do).”

“This is like the first and I plan to be at the one at noon,” said Scott Sommer, a rally attender. “I just believe what has happened in this country has been such an injustice that everyone needs to stand up for a fair and just election.”

“I am alarmed at how our country has turned so anti-constitutional and there is so much fraud and so much money and big government and big business and the globalism is just frightening,” said Janet Litster. “And I am a patriot and I believe in the Constitution.”

