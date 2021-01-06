Advertisement

Winter storm impacts South Central Idaho mountain area

The avalanche warning in the area lasts until Wednesday
By Max Mueller
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The snow started falling in the morning and came down especially hard during Monday afternoon and evening.

The snow quickly started covering the roads and making them slippery.

Plows have been out clearing streets, but traffic was still slow going during the storm.

This is also the first bigger snow storm to come through the area in some time increasing the threat of avalanches.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued a warning that the snow could make an already unstable snow pack more dangerous.

“As we add more and more weight to it,” said avalanche forecaster Chris Lundy, “we’re kinda creeping up on that tipping point, and with snow in the forecast especially Monday into Tuesday we expect conditions are going to be quite dangerous.”

The avalanche warning lasts until Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people Friday after a man was stabbed in a Twin Falls apartment complex on...
2 arrested in relation to New Year’s Day stabbing at Twin Falls apartment complex
Idaho DHW unveils schedule for COVID vaccinations.
Idaho health officials unveil rough COVID-19 vaccination schedule
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,263 confirmed, probable cases, 17 new deaths

Latest News

KMVT talked with Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police about how many DUI stops and...
Idaho State Police talk DUI arrests, stops made on New Year’s Eve and Day
Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and...
Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns
The addition to the Twin Falls County jail is complete and inmates will begin moving in within...
Twin Falls County jail addition is complete; inmates to begin moving in
Jennifer Johnson from Liberty Tax explains how the second stimulus is different than the first.
When to expect your stimulus check and what to do if you never get one
The jail will help ease the overcrowding at the current facility, and provide a place for...
Twin Falls County jail addition is finished