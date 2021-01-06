Winter storm impacts South Central Idaho mountain area

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The snow started falling in the morning and came down especially hard during Monday afternoon and evening.

The snow quickly started covering the roads and making them slippery.

Plows have been out clearing streets, but traffic was still slow going during the storm.

This is also the first bigger snow storm to come through the area in some time increasing the threat of avalanches.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued a warning that the snow could make an already unstable snow pack more dangerous.

“As we add more and more weight to it,” said avalanche forecaster Chris Lundy, “we’re kinda creeping up on that tipping point, and with snow in the forecast especially Monday into Tuesday we expect conditions are going to be quite dangerous.”

The avalanche warning lasts until Wednesday.

