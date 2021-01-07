Asher, Dale Glen

MALTA—Dale Glen Asher, an 89-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Albion, Idaho, the son of Preston and Nellie Cook Asher. He spent his childhood living in Albion where he attended school and graduated from Albion High School in 1950. Loving sports of all kind, Dale set many records in school sports that included basketball and football - many of which have never been broken, because the school was closed. During his younger years, Dale rode horse bareback and his father commented that he looked like a buck Indian. The nickname of “Buck” stayed with him throughout his life. In 1952, during the Korean Conflict, Dale joined the United States Army and served honorably in Japan and Korea. While in Korea, he learned to climb pole about the size of a fence post. He was discharged in 1954.

After his return from the service, he started working at the flour mill and Western Seed in Burley. He later moved to Malta and, in 1966, started his final professional career with Raft River Electric. He started as a lineman and climbed the corporate ladder to that of operations manager and retired in 1997 after 31 years of faithful employment.

Dale married Marianne Moultrie and to this union were born three daughters and one son. They later divorced. In 1982, he married Lois Hutchison in Elko, Nev., and they have enjoyed nearly 38 years of marriage. He was a good son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing and hunting. Time spent at Blackfoot Reservoir was a favorite pastime. He was a champion in the Idaho State Archery competition, liked to play pool and darts as a dedicated player, and loved 4-wheeling.

He was a past member of the Raft River Fire Department and Malta Lions Club.

Dale is survived by his wife, Lois Asher of Malta; children, Terianne Wolfley and Pamela Ward both of Pocatello, and Rodney (Emily) Asher of McCammon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Jim “Freck” Asher of Heyburn, Shannadene Batterton of Albion, and Georgene Peterson of Rupert. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; three sisters; and a daughter, Penny Fowler.

Lois expresses her sincere appreciation to the hospice staff for the care they showed Dale - especially, Bethany Allen.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Malta Ward, with Bishop D. Lane Schumann officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.