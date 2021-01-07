Australian basketball player finally makes it to CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Athiaan Manyiel has been waiting a long time to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho. The Australian is finally in Twin Falls.

After committing to the Golden Eagles’ program, Manyiel graduated from high school in Australia in December of 2019.

He tried to be in Twin Falls last January, but had issues with his visa. In August, the COVID-19 situation prevented him from making the jump again.

Finally, Manyiel arrived in Twin Falls just over a week ago. He is now practicing with the team.

“It’s kind of like a relief because you know it’s been a real long process just to be able to get here,” Manyiel said. “Just to finally get here, I’m pretty proud.”

Manyiel never saw campus during his recruitment. The freshman will be one of many players battling to see the floor this season for the CSI men’s basketball team.

