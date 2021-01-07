Advertisement

Century picks up season sweep over Filer

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:05 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer looked to get even against Century in girls basketball. The Diamondbacks won their first meeting by 14.

The Diamondbacks, winners of three of their last four.

Filer gets off to a quick start, Lexi Monson takes it to the house, her basket puts them on the board first.

A minute later, Century down 6-0, cuts the deficit in half, as Tenleigh Smith calmly knocks down the three, this to the fans delight, thanks to the new state guidelines, spectators are allowed.

Ashton Adamson heads to the key, Wildcat defense reacting too late as that mid-range jumper is good, Century down two.

Later in the quarter, CSI commit Ella Fischer, knocks down the rebound, and gets the putback for two of her 11 points.

The visitors end the quarter on an 8-3 run.

The Wildcats just couldn’t keep up with the Diamondbacks, losing the non-conference game, 62-44.

They fall to 6-7 on the season.

Kathleen Hale paced the Wildcats with 13 points.

