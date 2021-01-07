CSI basketball and volleyball ready to go for competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho basketball and volleyball teams practiced in the fall, but there was no competition. This week, the teams are back from their winter break.

With games just over two weeks away, a sense of urgency fills the CSI gym.

“The energy is intense, everyone’s competing against each other, everyone’s excited, anxious,” said CSI volleyball freshman libero Kelbie Standley.

With school not starting until next week, CSI volleyball is in the gym three times a day this week.

“We have a really deep group this year so our competition level has been solid,” said CSI volleyball coach Jim Cartisser. “The kids are working hard. We just need more time, we just need more reps, and I’m excited about the group we have.”

Men’s and women’s basketball are also making use of the court a couple of times a day. With games on Jan. 22 in sight, coaches say their time on the court is being put to good.

“There is a level of excitement now that they have a game on Jan. 22 and they can see that,” CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert said.

“You can just tell there is more of a sense of urgency from the coaches, from the players knowing there is a prize here coming soon, hopefully,” said CSI women’s basketball coach Randy Rogers. “I know we put these kids through a tough fall, a lot of practices, no games, trying to keep their energy level up. Know you can just feel the energy is coming.”

Now is the time for coaches to start looking at lineups and playtime. Players know it is time to step up.

“It’s also like really intense playing against each other because we all want to have playing time so it’s like we’re all going extra hard against each other and working each other,” said CSI women’s basketball sophomore guard Karmelah Dean.

