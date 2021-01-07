Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns

“I will continue to move forward in good faith toward a solution workable for all members.
Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and...
Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and the Republican speaker of the House contending the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored.. KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise (File image)(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and the Republican speaker of the House contending the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored.

Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum filed the lawsuit Thursday saying lawmakers aren’t required to wear masks.

They want a judge to order House Speaker Scott Bedke to allow lawmakers to participate remotely and provide other work accommodations.

Bedke says he’s working to make a safe and productive environment where lawmakers can wrap up business as quickly and effectively as possible.

“Though it’s unfortunate that negotiations have taken this turn, I will continue to move forward in good faith toward a solution workable for all members. I can assure everyone that the Leadership Team from the House Republican Caucus is working to make a safe and productive environment where we can complete our business as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people Friday after a man was stabbed in a Twin Falls apartment complex on...
2 arrested in relation to New Year’s Day stabbing at Twin Falls apartment complex
Idaho DHW unveils schedule for COVID vaccinations.
Idaho health officials unveil rough COVID-19 vaccination schedule
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,263 confirmed, probable cases, 17 new deaths

Latest News

KMVT talked with Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police about how many DUI stops and...
Idaho State Police talk DUI arrests, stops made on New Year’s Eve and Day
The addition to the Twin Falls County jail is complete and inmates will begin moving in within...
Twin Falls County jail addition is complete; inmates to begin moving in
Jennifer Johnson from Liberty Tax explains how the second stimulus is different than the first.
When to expect your stimulus check and what to do if you never get one
The jail will help ease the overcrowding at the current facility, and provide a place for...
Twin Falls County jail addition is finished