Idaho sees 5th largest drop in gas prices in 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Everyone is excited to finally be done with 2020, however, there was some good news that came out of the year — gas prices.

The entire country saw a gas price drop in 2020 due to people staying at home and traveling less due to the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho was one of the biggest to benefit as the Gem State saw the fifth biggest year-over-year price drop at 46 cents per gallon of regular gasoline.

Normally Idaho has some of the most expensive gas in the country sitting between seventh and ninth for most expensive gas, but they are currently down to 26th highest. But AAA Idaho says once people start their normal summer travel and as people start to have more confidence in the COVID vaccines people could see it go back up.

“The last week of December was the lowest gasoline dip in demand for that week in 23 years,” said Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho. “So we have nationwide this pent up excitement to get out there, but it’s not manifesting itself yet. Once that vaccine starts rolling out, once people start getting some nicer weather, the whole thing is going to start to come lose and people are going to start getting out there.”

Conde added because as the normal travel season is over, people could see a bigger drop in demand. And if oil prices hold where they are, there could be even cheaper prices in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.