Idahoans give thoughts on the U.S. Capitol Building riot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The scenes from Washington D.C on Wednesday were disturbing ones, as agitated protesters turned into an angry mob and breached the gates of the U.S. Capitol Building, forcing both chambers of Congress to evacuate as they were certifying the Electoral College votes of the 2020 Election, which when concluded, named Joe Biden the next President of the United States and Kamala Harris the Vice President.

When the rioters started storming in the nation’s capitol building, Idaho’s House Minority leader Ilana Rubel, D-District 18, said the picture was a concerning one to her.

“I am very concerned from just a very big picture about the direction we are heading in,” Rubel said. “When we have large segments of the population refusing to listen to the evidence.”

She thinks a lot of the outrage is being fueled by misinformation about voter fraud on the internet and from President Donald Trump himself. Since November, the president has made allegations that the 2020 Election was stolen from him, agitating and emboldening passions in his supporters.

“I know around the nation there are allegations, but allegations are very different from evidence,” Rubel said. “I think there was something like 84 lawsuits that were all thrown out. The vast majority of them by Republican judges. Actually a large part of them by Trump-appointed judges.”

However, one Twin Falls Trump supporter KMVT talked to said he understands the rioter’s frustration, even though he isn’t an advocate for violence.

“When you start seeing somebody take away an election, it wasn’t a lost election, it wasn’t a won election. This election was obviously an election that was stolen. Taken away,” said Shane Klaas.

He said he supports Trump in trying to force a fair election because he believes the only way to know if it was a fair election and “heal our country” is to actually look at the evidence and see what happened.

“Yeah, I’m mad,” Klaas said. “If they have nothing to hide, then why won’t they just go ahead and say sure ... take a look at the Dominion voting machines, go ahead and take a look at the ballots. Let’s look at everything.”

Gary Golay, of Twin Falls, who is also a supporter of the president, believes during the election there was major fraud from fake ballots being submitted to ballots being shredded.

“President Donald Trump has been one of the best presidents in my lifetime,” Golay said. “As a grandfather, as a father and a husband, in all due respect, you know when something is wrong, and it’s broke my heart.”

Rubel said she is worried about Wednesday’s events running over to the start of the legislative session in Boise next Monday. Protesters stormed the state capitol building last summer and disrupted the special session.

“I’m profoundly concerned,” she said. “I mean is just layering concern upon concern. I was already concerned just from a peer pandemic health perspective. Armed guards and full-on riot gear with the plastic shields everywhere, and I am worried we are going to see that again.”

She thinks the best thing people can do is diversify their information and stop giving so much credence to stuff they read on the internet or things they hear on specific television shows.

“Especially from a source that is notoriously bias and frequently debunked,” Rubel said.

Klaas said he and others do have a protest scheduled for the start of the legislative session next week, but it will be a peaceful one.

“Listen, our governor is out of control,” Klaas said. “He needs to be reeled back in. At least one of the representatives plans on bringing forward, 24, I think he said, different bills to handcuff our governor and put him back under control.”

