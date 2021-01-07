Advertisement

Jared Allen named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Allen is a first-year eligible player
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen (69) celebrates after recovering a fumble during...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen (69) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (KMVT/KSVT) — A former standout at Idaho State University is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jared Allen represents one of 15 finalists announced in the Class of 2021.

The defensive end’s NFL career spanned from 2004 to 2015, playing for four different teams, the Chiefs (’04-’07), the Vikings (’08-’13), the Bears (’14-’15) and the Panthers (’15).

He led the league in sacks twice and tied the NFL record for career safeties.

Allen was taken in the fourth round (126th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft.

The Hall’s selection committee meets virtually January 19 to determine up to five modern-era players.

They must receive a minimum positive vote of at least 80%.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people Friday after a man was stabbed in a Twin Falls apartment complex on...
2 arrested in relation to New Year’s Day stabbing at Twin Falls apartment complex
Idaho DHW unveils schedule for COVID vaccinations.
Idaho health officials unveil rough COVID-19 vaccination schedule
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,263 confirmed, probable cases, 17 new deaths

Latest News

CSI basketball and volleyball are geared up and ready to go for competition. Men’s and women’s...
CSI basketball and volleyball ready to go for competition
Manyiel finally makes it across the pond to CSI
Australian basketball player finally makes it to CSI
Manyiel finally makes it to CSI. The Australian was delayed multiple times in attempts to get...
Manyiel finally makes it to CSI
CSI basketball and volleyball are geared up and ready to go for competition. Men’s and women’s...
CSI basketball and volleyball are geared up and ready to go for competition