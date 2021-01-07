Jared Allen named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio (KMVT/KSVT) — A former standout at Idaho State University is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jared Allen represents one of 15 finalists announced in the Class of 2021.

The defensive end’s NFL career spanned from 2004 to 2015, playing for four different teams, the Chiefs (’04-’07), the Vikings (’08-’13), the Bears (’14-’15) and the Panthers (’15).

He led the league in sacks twice and tied the NFL record for career safeties.

Allen was taken in the fourth round (126th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft.

The Hall’s selection committee meets virtually January 19 to determine up to five modern-era players.

They must receive a minimum positive vote of at least 80%.

