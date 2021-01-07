Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Thursday, January 07, 2021

After a cold front moves through Southern Idaho late Friday/early Saturday, quieter weather is expected in the region.

This cold front will have a little bit more moisture to work with than the one that came through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Despite mentioning/saying that, this given disturbance won’t have all that much in the way of rain and snow shower activity within it.

Snow showers will likely be the main precipitation type all around Southern Idaho when this rolls through, but if it comes slightly earlier than expected, there may be a few rain showers within the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region. Event then, the precipitation isn’t expected to be very heavy in nature for an extended period of time. I expect the showers to get going within Gooding and Western Twin Falls County at around 3 PM (meaning the western side of the viewing area), while out east, in Eastern Blaine and Eastern Cassia County will start to see a few showers by about 7 PM. The showers will be on-an-off in nature until approximately 5 AM (yet again, depending on where you live) Saturday morning. You may say to yourself, ‘alright, if it is going to be snowing on-and-off for approximately 10 hours, it has to add up a little bit, right?’ Well, unfortunately, it really won’t.

Within the higher terrain of the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region (meaning the South Hills), you’ll be lucky to pick-up 2″ of new snow. For the Sawtooth and Central Mountains, 4″ of snow is possible, while the mountain towns/cities within the Wood River Valley will likely pick-up less than 2″. The lower elevation locations of the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region will likely be hard-pressed to even get a coating of snow, but I suppose there may be an area or two that gets half an inch of snow. Clearly, this isn’t expected to cause any real issues.

Temperatures, and the overall weather, is expected to be pretty typical throughout the rest of the weekend and into early next week for January standards in Southern Idaho. By the time the middle of next week does develop, it appears that the region will start to see temperatures climb a bit, as high pressure attempts to build in. Various weather data is also hinting at a couple of showers during that time, but as a whole, the best chance of precipitation over the next week will be the PM hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

Stay warm over the next few days! It won’t be all that chilly (with respect to average) in Southern Idaho through the weekend, but the lack of sunshine won’t exactly help!

THUSDAY NIGHT (January 7, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 25. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 16. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY (January 8th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers around, generally during the PM hours of the day. High: 39. Winds: East to South 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM snow showers. High: 32. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Less than 3″ of snow is expected in the South Hills, while an inch of snow or less is expected throughout the rest of the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region. Low: 27. Winds: West 10-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. 1-3″ of new snow accumulation is possible. Low: 13. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY (January 9th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and/or snow showers around, especially during the morning. High: 35. Low: 20. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, especially during the morning. High: 28. Low: 9.

SUNDAY (January 10th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 35. Low: 18. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 26. Low: 11.

MONDAY (January 11th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 36. Low: 20. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 27. Low: 15.

TUESDAY (January 12th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 39. Low: 27. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 31. Low: 19.

WEDNESDAY (January 13th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower around. Turning warmer. High: 47. Low: 32. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and/or snow showers around. High: 36. Low: 22.

THURSDAY (January 14th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 49. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 36.

