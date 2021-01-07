Stapelman, Kristine Dayton

PAUL—On Monday, January 4, 2021 after, spending the holidays surrounded by her family, Kristine Dayton Stapelman, 73, passed away peacefully in her home from complications related to a stroke.

Kristine was born on May 27, 1947, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Charles Dean and Bernice Hiatt Dayton. She was their firstborn, soon joined by a sister and later three brothers. Kristine spent her young childhood in the St. Anthony/Wilford, Idaho area where she had many especially fond memories of time spent with extended family there, in particular with her grandmother and great-grandmother. When she was nine years old, her dad’s name was drawn in a Veteran’s Homestead Lottery and their family moved to Paul to clear and farm the 120 acres awarded to them. She learned to work hard on her family’s farm and they remained in the Paul area.

Kristine attended school in Paul and graduated from Minico High School in 1965. Later that fall she started attending Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. She married her high school sweetheart Daniel Lewis Stapelman on July 12, 1966, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kristine and Dan lived in Logan, Utah briefly before moving back to Paul where they began farming and raising their family of seven children. Kristine’s greatest joy was being a homemaker and her family was her world. In addition to her love for her own children and family, she always had a very special gift for nurturing babies and children in general and many besides her own were drawn to her by her kind, sweet, gentle nature. Kristine was the most loving, doting grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she found her most joy being surrounded by them and having them in her home.

Kristine was a faithful, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was deeply spiritual and her devotion and commitment to her religion was one of the great hallmarks of her life. She loved church service and served in a variety of roles over the years, including the children’s, youth, scouting and women’s organizations.

Kristine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dan Stapelman of Paul; her children, Tonya (Marty) Van Tassell of Paul; Tod (Darby) Stapelman of Rexburg, Idaho; Tosha Stapelman (John) Rea of Edmond, Oklahoma; Tarra Stapelman of Denver, Colorado; Trevor (Jodi) Stapelman of Burley; Travis (Jessica) Stapelman of Paul; Telynn (Tyler) Hurst of Burley; and her siblings, Regina (Max) Twiss, Reed (Trudy) Dayton, Brent (Kathy) Dayton, Dennis (Kim) Dayton; 24 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

All who knew Kristine dearly loved her. She embodied Christ-like love and service and gave her whole heart and soul in service to her neighbors and family. We will always remember her lovely smile and the warmth of her tender embrace. She had grace and beauty to her core and while our hearts ache to say goodbye to her so soon, we find some solace in knowing that she was warmly welcomed into heaven by a sweet reunion with her parents and other loved ones.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

For those attending the viewing or funeral service, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.