Twin Falls County jail addition is complete; inmates to begin moving in

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Overcrowding has been an issue at Twin Falls County jail for some time. At any one time 35 to 40 inmates are sleeping on the floor.

With the new addition, it will not only get those inmates off the floor and improve the safety for the deputies, but it also allows them to provide social distancing for the inmates.

The jail had a COVID-19 outbreak this summer.

“The new facility adds 90 beds to the existing facility,” said Lt. Chris Hogan, with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department. “It is going to give us the opportunity to space the inmates out, get them off the floor and give us some isolation areas in case it’s needed for future medical necessities or concerns.”

Construction on the expansion was done by Peterson Brothers, and had to be done quickly, in order to use the money from the CARES Act that was allocated to Twin Falls County.

“The project had to be completed by Dec. 31 of 2020,” said Jack Johnson, a Twin Falls County Commissioner. “They did complete it with about a half hour to spare, I think.”

Options to deal with overcrowding have been in the works for years. A jail bond failed with voters in the 2019 election.

This is a step in the right direction, Johnson said.

“We are still going to face challenges with the inmate population,” Johnson said. “We still are going to have to develop a plan for the future. We are currently looking at ways to do that within the existing budget, by being able to save a little money each year towards that.”

Inmates will begin moving into the three new pods within the next 24 hours.

“I think it’s a positive thing for the sheriff’s office as well as the community, because they can know that their loved ones are being taken care of in a better manner than what we had existing,” Hogan said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.