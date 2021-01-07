Advertisement

When to expect your stimulus check and what to do if you never get one

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people across the world are waiting for the second stimulus check to be deposited into their bank accounts. Putting you first, KMVT found out what you need to know.

Before 2020 ended, Congress approved a second COVID-19 stimulus package, giving people $600 for individuals and $1,200 for married couples.

The IRS determined who qualified for this money by looking at their 2018-2019 tax returns and will deposit it into the bank account on file from that year.

Now, for the second stimulus, they have set a cutoff date of Jan. 15.

A local tax preparer from Liberty Tax explains what to do if people don’t receive their money by then.

“If you do not have it by Jan. 15, you need to file for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 taxes,” said Jennifer Johnson with Liberty Tax in Twin Falls. “What that is is it’s kind of like a reconciliation for the stimulus for the year, and at that time we can than request from the IRS, their stimulus money through their taxes.”

Children under the age of 16 can be claimed as a dependent, and that money can go to the parents.

Also, if people had a child in 2020, they can receive the stimulus check for them this time around.

For more information on the whereabouts of the check, click here.

