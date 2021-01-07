Advertisement

Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego

More than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries
By KGO
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KGO/AP) — The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building was identified as Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego.

Babbitt was shot by U.S. Capitol Police earlier Wednesday as a mob of Trump supporters tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died. Family members say Babbitt was a veteran who served 14 years in the Air Force.

The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement.

Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage.”

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Sund defended his agency’s response from criticism that officers did not stop the incursion. He says his agency “had a robust plan” for what he anticipated would be peaceful protests, but what occurred Wednesday was “criminal riotous behavior.”

He said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 CNN/KGO/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people Friday after a man was stabbed in a Twin Falls apartment complex on...
2 arrested in relation to New Year’s Day stabbing at Twin Falls apartment complex
Idaho DHW unveils schedule for COVID vaccinations.
Idaho health officials unveil rough COVID-19 vaccination schedule
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,263 confirmed, probable cases, 17 new deaths

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
KMVT talked with Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police about how many DUI stops and...
Idaho State Police talk DUI arrests, stops made on New Year’s Eve and Day
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone