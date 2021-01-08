Advertisement

AAA: Fewer car crashes in 2020, but Idaho roads are no safer

“Even though we had significantly fewer cars on the road, much less congestion we had just about the same level of fatalities per number of crashes.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With stay-at-home orders and remote working, more people were staying home in 2020 than ever and that lead to some good news in Idaho.

While the numbers are not yet final, the Idaho State Police show there were fewer car accidents in 2020. While the numbers may change as the final research is done, they estimate there were about 8,000 fewer car accidents last year than the previous year. We spoke with Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho to ask if Idaho roads are safer than years past.

“The answer no. Because in 2019 there was fatal injury once in ever 135 crashes,” said Conde. “In 2020, if the numbers hold up, it was one in every 141 crashes. So that give you an idea that even though we had significantly fewer cars on the road, much less congestion we had just about the same level of fatalities per number of crashes.”

Conde added that with the extra space on the roads with fewer cars people were using the open roads to speed and drive more aggressively.

