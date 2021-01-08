Canyon Ridge’s Beebe signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Zoey Beebe signed with North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene Thursday at the Canyon Ridge High School gym. Her family and the Riverhawk soccer team were in attendance.

Beebe, a defender, was the first-team All-Great Basin Conference this past season.

Beebe has been playing soccer since she was seven and is thankful for all her coaches along the way. She is looking forward to her future.

“I’m really excited, it’s a little nerve-racking, but I’m excited for this awesome opportunity to go play up there with a new team,” Beebe said.

Beebe says she talked to a couple of coaches, but liked North Idaho College the best. She plans on studying dental hygiene.

