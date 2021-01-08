Advertisement

Gooding reminds dog owners to renew their dog license

If your dog gets loose, or runs away, it will help the animal control or the city know who to return your pet to
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM MST
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding County Animal Control is reminding residents to get a dog license for their furry friend before January 31st.

A dog license is required for anyone who lives within the Gooding city limits. If your dog gets loose, or runs away, it will help the animal control or the city know who to return your pet to.

Mike Kelley, who works at the Gooding dog kennel says the licenses must be purchased by January 31st.

New fees for 2021 Dog Licenses! You are now required to show proof of vaccinations. Dog licenses are REQUIRED if you live within the city limits.

Posted by The City of Gooding, Idaho on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

“I mean sometimes, they will end up here anyway, but when they get here I can call the owner and they don’t have to wait 3 or 4 days and wonder what happened to their dog.” said Mike Kelley. “They did change one requirement this year, which is the Rabies Vaccination, to get licensed which is a good idea.”

Dog licenses can be purchased at the Gooding City Hall. They are $10 for fixed dogs and $20 for unaltered dogs.

