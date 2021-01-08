Advertisement

High schools make adjustments to new state requirements

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:07 AM MST
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High schools are quickly adapting to the requirements set forth in the Idaho Stage II Stay Healthy Order.

Schools can house spectators for both the home and away teams, up to two per athlete. Each pair sits in a 12-foot pod away from other spectators.

Having the increased number of fans is good news, especially to recoup some gate money that’s been almost non-existent.

Because when it comes to the sport of basketball, schools spend at least $300 each night for officials.

Back when the state entered Stage II, Valley High School allotted up to 10 fans per event.

Now Brian Hardy, the athletic director and boys basketball coach is excited to get those numbers higher, especially when budgets have been tight.

But through a collaborative effort with the administration, the Vikings have found a way.

“They’ve also asked us in years past to not spend every dime we’ve have; so we’ve had a little bit of savings that you wait for a rainy day and this is definitely one of those days that we’re digging into that,” explained athletic director Brian Hardy. “So I think our school will support us and we’ll make the best of it.”

You might have noticed some games are starting a lot later than scheduled. That’s because the gym has to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between events.

