Idaho State Police arrested 52 drivers for DUI over New Year’s Weekend

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On New Year’s Eve, members of the North Idaho DUI Task Force tweeted “Don’t be the reason someone loses the one they love tonight”.  The message was meant to encourage drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home if their celebration included alcohol. Sadly, not everyone heeded their advice.

Between Thursday, December 31, 2020, and Sunday, January 3, 2021:  

—Idaho State Police Troopers arrested 52 people charged with driving under the influence.

Between Friday, December 18, 2020, and Sunday, January 3, 2021:  

— Idaho State Troopers arrested 127 people charged with DUI offenses.

“The most important number is one we can’t calculate, and that’s the number of people not injured in a DUI-related crash,” said Trooper Scott Bolen, an ISP Law Enforcement Liaison with the ITD Office of Highway Safety.

“We always urge folks that, if their plans involve alcohol, to have a plan to get home safely. Most people actually do that, and we appreciate them. But for those who don’t, we work hard to hunt them down before they hurt themselves or someone else. And that effort continues all year.”

Several DUI arrests were the result of calls from other drivers reporting a driver who may be impaired. The ISP is grateful to those citizens.

If you see what you think may be an impaired driver, call 911 or *ISP(*477)

