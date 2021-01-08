Advertisement

Idaho State Police talk DUI arrests, stops made on New Year’s Eve and Day

An ISP spokesman said drivers who called in a possible DUIs likely saved lives
KMVT talked with Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police about how many DUI stops and arrests the agency made over the course of New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, and he said they had a record setting number of both.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The holidays are over, and some may be finding themselves in legal trouble after ringing in the New Year.

KMVT talked with Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police about how many DUI stops and arrests the agency made over the course of New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, and he said they had a record setting number of both.

Just in District 4, ISP had 101 traffic stops between the 31st and the 1st, resulting in eight arrests for driving under the influence.

Thanks to a grant, there were four extra officers out.

“Everyone was busy, and there was a lot of traffic out,” Raush said. “So I think the weather plays a part in that. They were able to get out and it wasn’t real snowy or slick or anything like that, but at the same time, we still had a bunch of impaired drivers out there.”

Rausch also said while there were more DUI arrests than years past, there were more officers out patrolling, which could contribute to that number. There were also no serious crashes, which Rausch said could be due to two factors: more officers on the streets and people making better decisions.

“I think we can give credit really to maybe some of our vendors as well out there, you know advertising that, ‘Hey, you can get a Lyft and an Uber ride,’ something instead of risking it out there,” Rausch said. “So I give credit to all the ride sharing services, but to the citizens in general for making good decisions.”

Rausch also thanks those fellow drivers who called in a possible DUIs, saying lives were possibly saved due to their actions.

