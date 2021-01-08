Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Friday, January 08, 2021

Snow showers are going to mover through Southern Idaho during the PM hours of Friday, and potentially into the AM hours of Saturday, but as a whole, a quiet weekend of weather is expected.

Since this given update/post/forecast will likely be up through Saturday afternoon, I am not going to mention the Friday PM precipitation event too much within this given forecast. It also helps that it appears to be a pretty minor event, but if you want some more details, check out the forecast for Friday night down below.

After that cold front moves through Southern Idaho, temperatures are expected to be slightly below average for the entire weekend. There will also be a fair amount of cloud coverage in place, so it won’t exactly be the nicest of weekends. The good news is that it at least doesn’t appear to be all that breezy, so at least we have that going for us!

Temperatures next week will rise as the days continue to move along. I anticipate the warmest day being on Thursday, as temperatures could be about 10° above average around all of Southern Idaho. An area of high pressure is expected to move into the region, and that will help warm high temperatures up rather nicely. It is possible that a disturbance rolls through the area on Wednesday, but I do not anticipate it to be anything too crazy at this point.

That given disturbance is likely to be plain rain showers throughout the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, as temperatures will be too warm to support any snow. Even into the South Hills and Wood River Valley, a mix of rain and snow is expected, as that rain/snow line is going to be pretty high in elevation. This doesn’t exactly bode well for the various ski resorts in Southern Idaho, but the good news is that this doesn’t appear to be a REALLY significant cold front that will have a lot of moisture to work with.

Temperatures may start to fall a little bit by the time next weekend does come about, but that is also a number of days away. As a whole, if you are a fan of warmer weather conditions, I think you’ll like the middle of next week! We just gotta get through this weekend of very ‘blah’ weather!

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

FRIDAY NIGHT (January 8, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Little to no accumulating snow expected in the valley, but up to 3″ of snow is possible in the South Hills. There could also be some patchy fog around as well. Low: 27. Winds: Northwest to West 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers around, especially before 3 AM. Less than 2″ of total snow accumulation is expected. Some fog is possible, especially south of Highway 20. Low: 13. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY (January 9th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 35. Winds: West to Northwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 29. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 20. Winds: South to Southeast 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 9. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY (January 10th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 35. Low: 18. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 26. Low: 11.

MONDAY (January 11th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 37. Low: 20. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 28. Low: 15.

TUESDAY (January 12th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 41. Low: 28. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 32. Low: 20.

WEDNESDAY (January 13th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain shower around. Turning warmer. High: 47. Low: 33. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and/or rain showers around. High: 37. Low: 23.

THURSDAY (January 14th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 50. Low: 29. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 38. Low: 22.

FRIDAY (January 15th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 46. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 37.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.