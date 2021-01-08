Advertisement

Two bull elk killed illegally and left to waste in Gooding County

Spike bull elk killed by a poacher and left to waste in Gooding County, north of Bliss.
Spike bull elk killed by a poacher and left to waste in Gooding County, north of Bliss.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On November 25, 2020, a small bull elk was found five miles north of Bliss, ID on the west-side of Clover Creek Road.

Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated this incident determined the bull was killed that afternoon. Most of the elk were left to waste after the poaching incident.

Officers were again called to the area north of Bliss, ID on November 28, 2020, to investigate a spike elk that had been shot and left to waste. The elk was found South of Bray Lake off Dead Horse Cave Road.

It is believed that this bull was killed on November 27, 2020. Officers also found that two other elk had been killed close to the bull. It is believed that all three elk were killed at the same time.

“Investigating poaching cases is often difficult” according to Senior Conservation Officer Austin Dupuis, “because physical evidence is often lacking, we have to rely on the help of the public who might have seen something that will help us solve the case. I want to encourage anyone with knowledge about either of these cases to give me a call.”

At this time, officials only know that the person of interest is a male, who was wearing a red flannel shirt.

Officer Dupuis encourages anyone with information about this case during a closed season and wasteful destruction of wildlife to provide information to Fish and Game.

Information can be given directly to Officer Austin Dupuis at (208) 316-2412, or by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

