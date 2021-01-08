Advertisement

Wavra, James

December 21 2020, age 74
James E Wavra, 74, Buhl, Idaho passed away on December 21st 2020 with his family by his side.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Jim owned and operated Jim’s cabinet shop from 1972 to present. He married Donna Calhoun and produced two children James and Sheila Wavra of Pocatello, Lisa and David Owen of Filer. He then later married Sharon Olson of star and had Joseph Wavra, of North Carolina.  Jim was also survived by a sister Carmen and Pat Vecera of Twin Falls. Jim worked odd jobs when the shop was slow, Norco Windows Boeing in Seattle and Twin Falls canal company to name a few. He was part of the black powder muzzleloaders club, the quarter horse association, and served as a bureau police officer from 1981 to 1986. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his wife Sharon he had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A tribute to Jim will be held in the spring.

