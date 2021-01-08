Wendell holds off Lighthouse Christian’s upset attempt

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell had only one loss entering the game with Lighthouse Christian School on Thursday. Let’s get to the highlights!

The Lions JV cheering on their varsity brethren.

Second quarter we go, Trojans down four, until Diego Torres patiently waits to take the shot, give the bucket to the sophomore.

Later on, nice feed into Isaac Slade and the bank is open for the big man.

Lions nursing just a one point lead, until Collin Holloway knocks down a three.

Wendell answers immediately, Zane Kelsey drops three right in front of Lion fans, as we’re halfway through the quarter.

Trojans down 27-23, and Slade takes the off-balanced shot, just a one possession game.

On the other end, the Lions’ Chance Gaskill mustering his way for the offensive rebound and the put-back.

It was a good battle in Wendell, as the Trojans hang on for the 62-60 win.

Wendell improves to 7-1. Lighthouse falls to 1-5.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 63, Minico 38: Pacing the Bruins, Zach Ball and Nic Swensen with 13 points, Tyler Robbins and Mason Swafford added 10. Brevin Trenkle posted a game-high 19 points for the Spartans, while Klayton Wilson added 11.

Jerome 58, Kimberly 44: Scott Cook posted a game-high 22 points.

Gooding 51, Filer 47

Murtaugh 43, Castleford 42

Dietrich 76, Richfield 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Canyon Ridge 31, Buhl 20: Dorcas Lupumba posted a game-high 12 points, while pacing the Indians, Kimberly Sherman with 11.

Valley 38, Oakley 33

Raft River 67, Shoshone 25

Camas County 33, Richfield 31

