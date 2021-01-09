Andy Avalos officially named Boise State head football coach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 1/9 — 10:36 AM)

Boise State announced Saturday Andy Avalos will be the Broncos next head football coach. Avalos replaces Bryan Harsin, who took the Auburn head coaching position on December 22.

The former Bronco assistant coach and player is back after a two year stint as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Avalos played at Boise State from 2001-2004 and was an assistant coach at the school from 2012-2018.

“This is a dream come true, and a very humbling opportunity for myself and my family to be back in this program,” Avalos said. “I’m excited to get back around the players I have missed the last two years, and to provide an elite experience for all the young men in the Boise State football program. I can’t wait to get to work and help this program make our university, community and the state of Idaho proud by continuing to grow the blue-collar mentality that has been the staple of our program and allowed it to thrive for years.”

New Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has only been on the job for a couple of days. He now has a head football coach.

“I am elated to bring Andy Avalos back to Boise State, where he belongs,” Dickey said. “We did our due diligence with this search in a very short period of time, and this was a national search, not just something we were looking at keeping within the family. Andy left no doubt that he was the individual that would continue building on the well-established culture within Bronco Football. His passion for this program was evident, and I am excited for our student-athletes, our staff and Bronco Nation.”

Avalos’ introductory press conference will be Sunday at noon.

(UPDATE: 1/8)

It’s Jeramiah Dickey’s first week on the job at Boise State University and he may have just completed the biggest task of his career.

According to multiple outlets, including the Idaho Press, Boise State has reportedly hired Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as the head coach.

BSU also interviewed Montana State head coach and former Twin Falls High School coach, Jeff Choate.

Avalos joined Mario Cristobol’s staff in 2019 and immediately made an impact, earning a spot as a semifinalist for the Broyles award, which is college football’s top assistant coach. Avalos’ return to Boise State is welcomed by many, considering he spent seven seasons as an assistant.

Avalos helped the Oregon Ducks win back-to-back PAC-12 championships.

An outside linebacker himself, was a letterwinner all four seasons at BSU.

An official announcement is pending from the university.

