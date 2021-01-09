Advertisement

Chobani donates computers to College of Southern Idaho

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is getting new computers thanks to Chobani.

Chobani donated 50 refurbished computers to the school’s student loaner program.

These computers will help expand the current inventory at CSI allowing additional students the opportunity to check out a device. Due to COVID-19 and other family or financial responsibilities, many students take hybrid or online courses where computers are required to complete the course.

Brandon Dansie, with Chobani, explained why they made the donation.

“We had some extra computers, and at the heart of Chobani’s mission is to always help the community.” Dansie explained, “So it was just a perfect fit of some excess computers that our IT team had and a need within the CSI community.”

It’s a welcomed stress relief for students to be able to check out devices for free, to complete their courses without having the financial burden of purchasing their own, explained Kim LaPray with CSI.

“It’s a huge relief to be able to add to our inventory.” LaPray explained, “So we are really appreciative of Chobani for donating these items to us so we can help access for our students who are completing distance learning for one reason or another.”

The 50 laptops, worth $25,000, puts CSI’s inventory at nearly 170.

Chobani came up with the idea during a meeting when they heard of CSI needing more laptops.

