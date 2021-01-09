Jerome High School on complying with Governor Little’s orders

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Preparing for 50 fans is more time-consuming than a gym full of spectators.

Sections are taped off. There are different entrances for the schools.

Jerome High School athletic director Scott Burton is delegating the tasks and he’s only in his first year.

“It’s kind of a running joke that in our contract, duties as assigned, means we’re virologists, we are COVID experts, we’re mask police,” explains Burton.

Prior to the Stage II Stay Healthy Order, Jerome did not allow fans. which presents its share of challenges.

He explained, “programs are hemorrhaging right now, schools, athletic budgets are bleeding and we have no income.”

Burton started to look into fundraising.

“So we got in contact with a cardboard cutout company because we were all set to pull the trigger and fill our stands with cardboard cutouts, keep it for the season or one game, whatever the case was. Because we knew if this went on much longer, that we are going to have to do something. Then right when we were going to make it happen, the plan got submitted right before Christmas, we okay, let’s hold off on this for a minute and let’s see if we can get this approved, so we don’t have to go that route.”

Thankfully, community members, like Dennis Capps stepped in to help.

Capps said, “I’ve been involved in Jerome athletics for 30-40 years, and I thought I could help out in this pandemic.”

Because with fans involved and an agreement to abide by, there’s no room for error.

“And to some it may seem like overkill and to some, it may seem like what are we doing this? Well, it’s because we’re required to it, we have to comply with what the governor has instructed us to do and at the same time, try to present a normal atmosphere,” Burton explained.

“I really appreciate our athletic director because this is our first year and he’s stepped into a hot year and he’s done real well with it,” Capps added.

