Long-time historian weighs in on future of Republican Party

“The eyes of history are watching.”
Mixed reactions across the Magic Valley on Thursday after Wednesday’s storming of the U.S....
Mixed reactions across the Magic Valley on Thursday after Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol. KMVT spoke with a long-time Twin Falls Historian who weighed-in on what the future could hold for republican lawmakers and their choice to support President Donald Trump or not.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Mixed reactions across the Magic Valley on Thursday after Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. KMVT spoke with a long-time Twin Falls Historian who weighed-in on what the future could hold for republican lawmakers and their choice to support President Donald Trump or not.

Wednesday’s events were felt across the nation by many, including here in the Magic Valley. Idaho senator Mike Crapo Said in a statement that Wednesday’s events “Could leave lasting, devastating consequences on our nation.”

My statement from yesterday: I stand by the First Amendment rights of Americans to peaceably assemble and demand...

Posted by Senator Mike Crapo on Thursday, January 7, 2021

KMVT also went out into the community to hear from citizens and get their thoughts. We also polled the community on our website. As of Friday afternoon, 74% of people said the protesters in Washington D.C. went too far.

“It’s sad, that is an important part of our governmental process, the laws we all live by here in the country, said Twin Falls man Shawn Hyde.

Dr. Russ Tremayne a long-time historian and CSI professor said He does not necessarily believe there is such a clear divide between traditional republicans and staunch trump supporting republicans right now. Adding the shift of Trump’s power is likely moving as we speak.

“The schism within the Republican party was already there,” said Tremayne. There are people supporting trump and it seemed like he had the sway, and if you crossed the president you would suffer the consequences.”

He says lots of political scientists could think it is a possibility we could get a third political party, a Trump Party that eventually breaks away from the Republicans.

“The history of the United States with third parties is you know, Teddy Roosevelt, the most popular president in American history could not get elected in 1912 as a third party,” Tremayne said.

Tremayne said prior to Wednesday’s events, he felt like president trump would be a significant power in politics for a long time, but now he is rethinking some of those predictions.

“The eyes of history are watching, I’m watching closely,” said Tremayne.

