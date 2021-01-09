Murtaugh rallies to beat Gooding

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh seeking to extend the win streak to five, hosting the Gooding Senators Friday night.

They’re getting off to a good start here, with Jasmin Tapia converting the three-point play.

It’s a three-point advantage in favor of the home team.

Still in the first quarter, Reece Fleming on the move, sees a teammate ahead who whips it over to Kiera Patterson, she gets the ball right back in her face, courtesy of Adysyn Stanger, but try, try again and it paid off, bucket for the junior.

Stanger pokes the ball away from Kennedi Cope and takes it the other way. The freshman paced the Red Devils with 14 points.

And Murtaugh holds off Gooding, 45-40 to improve to 9-3 on the season.

Jessica Zavala added 10 points in the win.

Alx Roe paced the Senators with 11.

The Senators fall to 6-6.

