Snake River tops Kimberly for 12th win

The Kimberly girls basketball team falls to 4-5 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 11-2 Snake River Panthers girls basketball team traveled to Kimberly to take on the Bulldogs Friday night.

Off the opening tip, Kimberly senior Reece Garey attacks right away, pulls up from beyond the arc and drains the three. She led the Bulldogs with 19 points on the night.

Snake River was not to shabby though, Reagan VanOrden steals it and goes coast to coast. The junior’s layup is good and the foul. She had 14 in the game.

Second quarter, the Panthers are up double digits. Josee Steadman sends the nice cross court pass over to Adia Goff and Goff hits the triple.

Shelby Moeller helps a little on the offensive end for the Bulldogs. She hits the shot from just inside the line for two.

Kimberly trails 38-19 at the half. The Bulldogs would win the second half but fall 57-40 to Snake River.

Mekell Wright and Kelsy Stanger both had six points for Kimberly.

