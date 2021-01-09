Talking to your children about violent protests

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —So much of the world watched what went on at the U.S Capitol building on Wednesday, including children. Children who may have never seen adults become violent in a government building.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with a licensed educational psychologist, who offered insight for parents who may be answering difficult questions raised by their children.

Parenting expert Reena Patel said lots of times parents choose to try and censor their children from what is going on in order to protect them. She added the fact that you can do that, but it’s likely your children are going to find the information somewhere else. One of the best things you can do is be open and honest.

“It is important to reassure your child that they are safe,” said Patel “Make sure they have an outlet a safe place to be able to discuss and disclose whatever it is that they are feeling with no judgment, make sure it is a judgment-free zone.”

She says you can use current issues from the news as a springboard for discussion. If you have a teenager ask them what they think about these issues.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.