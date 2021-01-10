Orr continues dominance at Buhl Invitational

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 47th annual Buhl Invitational wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

Buhl High School came into the day with seven wrestlers in the semifinal rounds after Friday’s early rounds.

The Indians were bound to get a few individual winners, and they did.

Kade Orr, a Buhl senior, has already won the event twice.

This year he finds himself in the final against Clancy Mummert in the 120-pound weight class. Orr has been dominant so far this season, and he was no different against Mummert.

Orr wins 14-3 to take the 120-pound weight class. The senior feels he is peaking at the right time.

“I feel like this is the best I’ve ever wrestled, this year I’m really dominant in just about every position,” Orr said. “Recently I’ve been struggling on bottom but this year is way different. I’m tough everywhere. My practice partners are way good, like our lightweights are so tough, so it’s fun to work out with them.”

The Buhl lightweights definitely showed their toughness in Saturday’s action

Bowen Brunson, the Buhl freshman in the 113 class took on Ryker Simmons of South Fremont in the final. It was a clean match from the youngster and he ends up winning the match 17-3

After the win, Brunson was focused on how his team looks in preparation for the state tournament in about a month.

“I think our teams like pretty proud of ourselves so far, we’re looking good for state pretty well,” Brunson said, “I think our team’s pretty excited to keep going, keep pushing.”

South Fremont won with 216 points, Buhl came in second with 182.5

Area individual winners:

113-pound class: Bowen Brunson

120-pound class: Kade Orr

126-pound class: Riley Brunson

138-pound class: Kayd Craig

160-pound class: Derek Matthews

195-pound class: Skeet Newton

Canyon Ridge Girls tournament are winners

106-pound class: Alice Smith

120-pound class: Marianna Duran

132-pound class: Lauren Henderhan

221-pound class: Dayami Lopez

