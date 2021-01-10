Advertisement

Ownership of federal irrigation facilities transferring to Magic Valley districts

A&B Irrigation District and the Minidoka Irrigation District
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The U.S. Department of the Interior has joined Idaho Governor Brad Little for a transfer of ownership on federal irrigation facilities to two Magic Valley irrigation districts.

A&B Irrigation District and the Minidoka Irrigation District are the fourth and fifth set of water-related facilities that will be transferred from federal to local ownership. They are the first in Idaho to do so.

The transfers will decrease federal operating costs and liability, which the U.S. Secretary of Interior said is a win for the American taxpayer.

“This is a prime example of what is possible when local citizen management and federal government work together, said Tim Petty, the assistant secretary for water and science. “That has just been the best part to watch this take place.”

This is all made possible after President Trump signed the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act last year. The administration has proposed transferring seven federal water projects to local water users in Utah, North Dakota, and Idaho.

