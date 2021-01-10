Tax professional answers common 2020 tax filing questions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As everyone’s W-2’s are slowing coming in, it has been a busy start of the tax season for a Twin Falls tax preparation service.

KMVT spoke with Taxes by the Book of Twin Falls on Friday, who told us what questions they are regularly getting from those filing their 2020 taxes.

A lot of the questions are regarding people who did not get their stimulus payments. They tell us when filing taxes this year, there is a new line that can be marked to indicate you did not get your stimulus payment, and the IRS will add it to your return.

“There is also a new line on the 1040 that if you did donations and you are not itemizing you can write $300 of donations off on the front page,” said Tax professional Sandy Lapray.

Taxes by the Book said this year has been a lot busier already compared to past years. Something they attribute to the many people who have been moving into the area from out of state, also a lot of new businesses coming in getting help with filing.

