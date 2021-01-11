Advertisement

2 killed in small jet crash on Oregon tribal reservation

Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site
Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs...
Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board.

Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation.

Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site.

Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed. The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

