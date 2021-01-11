AAA Idaho reminds drivers the importance of seat belts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holiday travel is now past and fewer people are on Idaho roads, but AAA Idaho wants to remind drivers to stay safe out on the roads.

Matthew Conde with AAA tells KMVT that the biggest type of accident every year are single-vehicle rollover accident on rural roads. While the number of car accidents in Idaho in 2020 did go down, the number of accidents resulting in fatalities were still high.

Jan. 1 saw the enforcement of the distracted driving law in Idaho, and while Conde did say distracting driving is a concern the usage of seat belts also needs to go up.

“The fact that our observed seat belt usage is right around 80-81%,” Conde said. “You can look at just about any headline and those rollover accidents, people are being ejected and obviously not surviving. So, we have to make better usage of that basic safety equipment we all ready have as well.”

The penalty if a person is caught manually texting while driving is $85.

