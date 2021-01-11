Advertisement

AAA Idaho reminds drivers the importance of seat belts

“We have to make better usage of that basic safety equipment we all ready have.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holiday travel is now past and fewer people are on Idaho roads, but AAA Idaho wants to remind drivers to stay safe out on the roads.

Matthew Conde with AAA tells KMVT that the biggest type of accident every year are single-vehicle rollover accident on rural roads. While the number of car accidents in Idaho in 2020 did go down, the number of accidents resulting in fatalities were still high.

Jan. 1 saw the enforcement of the distracted driving law in Idaho, and while Conde did say distracting driving is a concern the usage of seat belts also needs to go up.

“The fact that our observed seat belt usage is right around 80-81%,” Conde said. “You can look at just about any headline and those rollover accidents, people are being ejected and obviously not surviving. So, we have to make better usage of that basic safety equipment we all ready have as well.”

The penalty if a person is caught manually texting while driving is $85.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away...
Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 572 new confirmed, probable cases, 10 deaths

Latest News

Matthew Conde from AAA in Boise speaks about what the reasons are for a car overheating in the...
Cars overheat for a multitude of reasons
Idaho’s receives $1.2M in multistate General Motors settlement
Ford offers repairs to address Explorer exhaust gas concerns
Western governors agree to build charging station network