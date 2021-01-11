California teens sentenced up to life in Idaho woman’s death

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced two teenagers from California up to life in prison for their roles in the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old woman in Idaho.

The Idaho State Journal reported Friday that 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz sentenced 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero to at least 22 and 27 years, respectively.

Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero pleaded guilty in October to first-degree felony murder charges in the fatal stabbing of Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Koehler is survived by her six children, 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

