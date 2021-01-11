Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Psychologist suggests praising children for good behavior

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One psychologist at St. Luke’s is encouraging parents to praise their children for their good behavior, which is also known as labeled praise.

Research shows that people grow and develop more if they are shown what they need to replicate and repeat, instead of telling them what they need to stop doing.

When parents tell their children what they are doing is wrong, it doesn’t actually tell them why or what to do instead.

Children, just like adults, enjoy getting praise and knowing what they are doing is the right thing.

“Kids develop, or they feel anxious, they have this uncertainty around what they are supposed to do or what is happening,” said Dr. Brian Olsen with St. Luke’s. “So, pointing out what they are supposed to be doing, and the good things they are doing, can help support them and give them confidence, and they will know they can do these things. ‘I’m doing these things well.’”

It can be as easy as thanking a child for waiting before crossing the street or staying with a parent in the parking lot.

