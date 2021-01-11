Advertisement

Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the 66th Idaho Legislative session starts.(Idaho Public Television, pool camera)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the 66th Idaho Legislative session starts.

The address began at 1 p.m.

During the address, Little announced his Building Idaho’s Future plan, with proposed more than $400 million in tax cuts to help booth the economy.

A briefing on the governor’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget was provided earlier in the day. On Tuesday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations committee is scheduled to meet to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget recommendations.

Read Little’s previous State of the State addresses here.

Check back for more details.

