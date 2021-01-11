Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the 66th Idaho Legislative session starts.

The address began at 1 p.m.

During the address, Little announced his Building Idaho’s Future plan, with proposed more than $400 million in tax cuts to help booth the economy.

A briefing on the governor’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget was provided earlier in the day. On Tuesday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations committee is scheduled to meet to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget recommendations.

Read Little’s previous State of the State addresses here.

